REBusinessOnline

Castle Lanterra Buys 255-Unit Broadstone McKinney Apartments in Metro Dallas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

Broadstone-McKinney-Apartments

Broadstone McKinney in metro Dallas totals 255 units.

MCKINNEY, TEXAS — New York-based investment firm Castle Lanterra Properties has purchased Broadstone McKinney, a 255-unit multifamily community located on the northern outskirts of Dallas. Units at the newly constructed property feature stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, custom cabinetry and full-size washers and dryers. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, business center, outdoor kitchen, dog park and package lockers. Arizona-based developer Alliance Residential sold the property to Castle Lanterra for an undisclosed price.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Nov
9
InterFace Salt Lake City Industrial 2021
Nov
9
InterFace Salt Lake City Multifamily 2021
Dec
2
InterFace Seniors Housing Northeast 2021
Dec
2
InterFace Multifamily Southeast 2021
Dec
15
LeaseCon/TurnCon 2021: Helping Student Housing Operators Navigate the Challenges of Leasing and Turn


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  