Castle Lanterra Buys 255-Unit Broadstone McKinney Apartments in Metro Dallas

MCKINNEY, TEXAS — New York-based investment firm Castle Lanterra Properties has purchased Broadstone McKinney, a 255-unit multifamily community located on the northern outskirts of Dallas. Units at the newly constructed property feature stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, custom cabinetry and full-size washers and dryers. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, business center, outdoor kitchen, dog park and package lockers. Arizona-based developer Alliance Residential sold the property to Castle Lanterra for an undisclosed price.