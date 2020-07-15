REBusinessOnline

Castle Lanterra Buys The Triangle Apartments in Downtown Austin for $129M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

The-Triangle-Austin

The Triangle in downtown Austin totals 529 units. The property was built in phases between 2006 and 2008.

AUSTIN, TEXAS — New York-based investment firm Castle Lanterra Properties has acquired The Triangle, a 529-unit apartment community in downtown Austin for $129 million, or roughly $244,000 per unit. The property, which was built between 2006 and 2008, is part of a mixed-use development that offers retail and restaurant space and proximity to the city’s education and technology hubs. Units come in studio, loft, one-, two- and three-bedroom formats and are equipped with stainless steel appliances, granite or quartz countertops, individual washers and dryers and private balconies. Residential amenities include three pools, a fitness center, communal kitchen, conference center, coffee bar, dog park and fire pits. The seller was not disclosed.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Jul
22
Webinar: What is the Impact of COVID-19 on South Florida’s Retail Sector?
Jul
23
Webinar: Tips For How Operators Can Thrive In The Evolving Seniors Living Market
Oct
6
NMHC / InterFace Student Housing 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  