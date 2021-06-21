Castle Lanterra Properties Acquires 270,000 SF Industrial Asset in Lansing, Michigan

The two-tenant distribution facility is located at 2510 Snow Road.

LANSING, MICH. — Castle Lanterra Properties (CLP), a New York City-based national real estate investment firm, has acquired Snow Road Warehouse in Lansing for an undisclosed price. The two-tenant distribution facility is located at 2510 Snow Road. Built in 1999 and expanded in 2000, the property spans 270,000 square feet with 59 dock doors, two drive-in doors and clear heights ranging from 22 to 24 feet. This is the first major industrial acquisition for CLP, which is known for owning and managing multifamily assets.