Castle Lanterra Sells 350-Unit Villas Tech Ridge Apartments in Austin

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

Villas Tech Ridge in Austin totals 350 units. The property was built in 2008.

AUSTIN, TEXAS — New York-based investment firm Castle Lanterra Properties (CLP) has sold Villas Tech Ridge, a 350-unit apartment community in Austin. Built in 2008, the property is part of the 236-acre Tech Ridge master-planned community and features one-, two- and three-bedroom units. Amenities include a pool, fitness center and a resident clubhouse. CLP acquired the asset in 2016 and implemented a value-add program that upgraded unit interiors and amenity spaces. Villas Tech Ridge was 98 percent occupied at the time of sale.

