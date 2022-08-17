REBusinessOnline

Castle Lanterra Sells Two Multifamily Properties Totaling 570 Units in Corpus Christi

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

Baypoint-Apartments-Corpus-Christi

Baypoint Apartments in Corpus Christi totals 350 units. The property was built in 1998.

CORPUS CHRISTI, TEXAS — New York City-based investment firm Castle Lanterra has sold two multifamily properties totaling 570 units in Corpus Christi. Baypoint is a 350-unit waterfront community that was originally built in 1998 and offers boat parking, a dog park, pool, sports court and a fitness center. Azure is a 220-unit garden-style community that was originally built in 1997 and offers one-, two- and three-bedroom units, as well as a similar suite of Class A amenities. Castle Lanterra acquired the assets in 2018 and 2016, respectively, and implemented value-add programs. The buyer and sales price were not disclosed.

