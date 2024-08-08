CASTO Begins Development of $70M Westrich Multifamily Project in Columbus, Ohio

COLUMBUS, OHIO — CASTO has begun development of Westrich, a $70 million multifamily project that is an expansion of the River & Rich apartment community in the Franklinton neighborhood of Columbus. This second phase of development includes 234 units on vacant land adjacent to River & Rich. Completion is slated for 2026. Westrich will be marketed as a separate entity from River & Rich.

In addition to CASTO and the Columbus Metropolitan Housing Authority (CMHA), funding partners include The Robert Weiler Co., The Kelley Cos. and Mark Cain of S. Cain Development and Construction. CMHA provided the majority of the construction financing through the issuance of $47.2 million in CMHA general revenue bonds. The project team includes CK Construction, Dimit Architects, landscape architect REALM Collaborative and civil engineer EMH&T.

Plans for Westrich include a four-story building with 114 units and a five-story building with 120 units atop 8,000 square feet of first-floor commercial spaces. There will be 229 parking spaces in a garage and adjacent surface lot. A private pedestrian walkway will connect the two buildings and provide access to the amenity deck.

The majority of the new units at Westrich will be designated for households earning below 100 percent of the area median income, which is $69,500 for a one-person household and $99,200 for a four-person household in Columbus.