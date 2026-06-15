Monday, June 15, 2026
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
DevelopmentMidwestMultifamilyOhio

CASTO Opens 235-Unit Westrich Apartment Community in Columbus, Ohio

by Kristin Harlow

COLUMBUS, OHIO — CASTO, in partnership with Columbus Metropolitan Housing Authority, The Weiler Co., The Kelley Family and Mark Cain, have opened Westrich, a 235-unit apartment community in the Franklinton neighborhood of Columbus. Oakwood Management Co. is the property manager. The five-story development includes 5,806 square feet of ground-floor retail space on Rich Street. Floor plans come in studio, one- and two-bedroom layouts. Amenities include a pool, fitness studio, resident lounge, pet spa and bike storage.

You may also like

NewQuest Acquires Land for 334-Unit Apartment Community, Retail...

Kinective Fitness Club to Open 50,859 SF Gym...

Partnership Buys Two Multifamily Properties in Greenwich, Connecticut...

CBRE Arranges $31M Permanent Loan for Central New...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 160-Unit Multifamily...

13th Floor, Barings Receive $134M Construction Loan for...

Quill Signs 60,000 SF Office Lease Renewal in...

Clark Beverage Group to Invest $129M for Corporate...

Associated Bank Provides $8.8M Construction Loan for Build-to-Rent...