CASTO Opens 235-Unit Westrich Apartment Community in Columbus, Ohio

COLUMBUS, OHIO — CASTO, in partnership with Columbus Metropolitan Housing Authority, The Weiler Co., The Kelley Family and Mark Cain, have opened Westrich, a 235-unit apartment community in the Franklinton neighborhood of Columbus. Oakwood Management Co. is the property manager. The five-story development includes 5,806 square feet of ground-floor retail space on Rich Street. Floor plans come in studio, one- and two-bedroom layouts. Amenities include a pool, fitness studio, resident lounge, pet spa and bike storage.