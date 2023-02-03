CASTO Unveils New Retail Tenants at Hamilton Quarter in Columbus, Ohio

COLUMBUS, OHIO — CASTO has unveiled new retail tenants for the Hamilton Quarter mixed-use development in Columbus. The new tenants include DiBella’s Subs, Torchy’s Tacos, KEMBA Financial Credit Union and Bath & Body Works. Located at the interchange of Hamilton Road and State Route 161, Hamilton Quarter is a 200-acre project. Plans call for 600,000 square feet of office space, 1 million square feet of retail, restaurant and entertainment space, and a hotel. The project is a joint venture between Casto, Daimler, The New Albany Co. and Capitol Square Ltd.