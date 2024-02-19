Catalfumo Cos. Receives Approval for 620 Additional Units at Gardens Station Multifamily Project in South Florida

PALM BEACH GARDENS, FLA. — Catalfumo Cos. has received approval from the City of Palm Beach Gardens for the development of an additional 620 multifamily units at its Gardens Station project in South Florida. Project partner The Richman Group of Cos. is currently underway on the construction of the originally planned 398 units. Located at 11025 RCA Center Drive, the community will total 1,016 apartments, with more than 100 residences dedicated to workforce housing.

Gardens Station is situated within the larger PGA Station transit-oriented development, which also features office space and apartment community The Marc, which is scheduled for delivery later this year. The new addition to Gardens Station was designed by Corwil Architects. A construction timeline was not disclosed.