Catalyst Development Completes 288-Unit Luxury Apartment Community in Ocala, Florida

OCALA, FLA. — Catalyst Development Partners has completed The Darley, a 288-unit luxury apartment community located within the Heath Brook master-planned development in Ocala, roughly 35 miles southeast of Gainesville. Spanning seven buildings, The Darley offers one-, two- and three-bedroom floorplans ranging in size from 701 square feet to 1,347 square feet.

Amenities at the complex include a freestanding clubhouse, 24-hour fitness center and coworking spaces. Residents also have access to additional outdoor amenities including a resort-style swimming pool, grill stations, pub-style dining areas, semi-private cabanas with garden daybeds, an entertainment pavilion, pickleball court, dog wash station and dog park. Electric vehicle charging stations are also available throughout the community.

The property was more than 50 percent preleased upon completion of the development.