Catalyst Equity Partners Buys 176-Unit Workforce Housing Community in Metro Houston

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

Stafford Oaks in metro Houston totals 176 units. The property was originally built in 1978.

STAFFORD, TEXAS — Dallas-based investment firm Catalyst Equity Partners has purchased Stafford Oaks, a 176-unit workforce housing community in the southwestern Houston suburb of Stafford that was built in 1978. The new ownership plans to implement a $2 million capital improvement program that will add amenities such as a turf soccer field and package lockers, as well as upgrade unit interiors with new flooring, appliances and washer/dryer connections. The seller was undisclosed.