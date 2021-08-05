REBusinessOnline

Catalyst Equity Partners Buys 176-Unit Workforce Housing Community in Metro Houston

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

Stafford-Oaks

Stafford Oaks in metro Houston totals 176 units. The property was originally built in 1978.

STAFFORD, TEXAS — Dallas-based investment firm Catalyst Equity Partners has purchased Stafford Oaks, a 176-unit workforce housing community in the southwestern Houston suburb of Stafford that was built in 1978. The new ownership plans to implement a $2 million capital improvement program that will add amenities such as a turf soccer field and package lockers, as well as upgrade unit interiors with new flooring, appliances and washer/dryer connections. The seller was undisclosed.

