Catalyst Equity Partners Buys 280-Unit Addison at Sugar Land Apartments in Metro Houston

SUGAR LAND, TEXAS — Texas-based investment firm Catalyst Equity Partners has purchased The Addison at Sugar Land, a 280-unit apartment community located on the southwestern fringe of Houston. According to Apartments.com, the property was built in 2004, features one-, two- and three-bedroom units and offers amenities such as a pool, fitness center, spa, business center, volleyball court and package handling services. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.