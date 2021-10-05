REBusinessOnline

Catalyst Equity Partners Buys 290-Unit Apartment Community in Northwest Houston

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

The Landings at Steeplechase in Houston totals 290 units. The property was built in 1981.

HOUSTON — Dallas-based investment firm Catalyst Equity Partners has purchased The Landings at Steeplechase, a 290-unit apartment community in northwest Houston. According to Apartments.com, the property was built in 1981, offers one-, two- and three-bedroom units ranging in size from 501 to 1,088 square feet and includes amenities such as a pool and a fitness center. The seller and sales price were not disclosed. Catalyst plans to invest about $2.5 million in capital improvements to the property.

