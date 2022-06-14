Catalyst Healthcare, Bain Capital Break Ground on 60,000 SF Medical Office Building in Laurel, Maryland

LAUREL, MD. — Catalyst Healthcare Real Estate and Bain Capital Real Estate have broken ground on a 60,000-square-foot medical office building in Laurel, a city about midway between Baltimore and Washington, D.C. The property will be connected to the University of Maryland Capital Region Health Hospital by an enclosed skyway and offer outpatient services, including family medicine, imaging, internal medicine, oncology, orthopedics, pharmacy, physical therapy, OB/GYN and dialysis. The building, which will feature about 3,000 square feet of commercial space, is the first phase of the master plan that will include the development of 11 healthcare buildings, as well as retail, restaurants and green space. Catalyst Healthcare and Bain Capital plan to open the property in summer 2023.