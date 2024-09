SOUTH POINT, OHIO — Catalyst Healthcare Real Estate and Heitman have broken ground on a new 51,000-square-foot inpatient rehabilitation hospital in South Point along the Ohio River. The project marks the ninth hospital Catalyst has delivered for PAM Health, and the second in Ohio. The 42-bed facility will be fully leased and operated by PAM Health. The hospital will provide inpatient and outpatient physical, occupational and speech therapy services.