Catalyst, National Break Ground on 26,000 SF Emergency Department Building in Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, IND. — Catalyst Healthcare Real Estate and National Real Estate Advisors LLC have broken ground on a 26,000-square-foot freestanding emergency department (FSED) building in Fort Wayne. Lutheran Health Network will occupy the facility. The two-story building will offer emergency services, imaging services, lab space and primary care services. A timeline for completion was not provided.
