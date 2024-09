HOUSTON — Chemical wholesaler Catalyst Trading Co. has signed a 49,911-square-foot industrial lease near downtown Houston. According to LoopNet Inc., the space at 3401 Navigation Blvd. features 32-foot clear heights, 38 exterior dock doors, two drive-in bays and 20 car parking spaces. Jeremy Lumbreras and Boone Smith with Stream Realty Partners represented the landlord, Stonelake Capital Partners, in the lease negotiations. The tenant representative was not disclosed.