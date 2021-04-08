Catamount, HDA Architects Complete 61,300 SF Industrial Expansion Project in Beaumont

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, Texas

BEAUMONT, TEXAS — General contractor Catamount Constructors and St. Louis-based HDA Architects have completed a 61,300-square-foot industrial expansion project for Giglio Distributing in Beaumont. The project added a 40,000-square-foot warehouse; a 12,800-square-foot receiving dock area; 5,900-square-foot side bay loading area; 1,600 square feet of office space; and an 800-square-foot customer pickup space. Prior to the expansion, the facility spanned 74,000 square feet of warehouse and office space. Giglio Distributing is a locally based wholesale alcoholic beverage distributor that also carries some select non-alcoholic brands.