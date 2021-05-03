Caterpillar to Open New Regional Office at Williams Square in Irving
IRVING, TEXAS — Caterpillar Inc., the Illinois-based manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, will open a new regional office at Williams Square, a 1.4 million-square-foot office campus in Irving. Caterpillar will occupy multiple floors at Williams Square West Tower, one of the campus’ four buildings, with a projected move-in date of early 2022. The square footage of the newly designed office space has not yet been determined. Bill Brokaw and Karch Schreiner internally represented the landlord, a partnership between Apollo Global Real Estate, Vanderbilt Partners and Hillwood Urban, in the lease negotiations. Ned Franke and Matt Heidelbaugh of Cushman & Wakefield represented Caterpillar.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.