Caterpillar to Open New Regional Office at Williams Square in Irving

Caterpillar will consolidate its regional workforce into the new office at Williams Square in Irving. The company also expects to hire some new local employees.

IRVING, TEXAS — Caterpillar Inc., the Illinois-based manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, will open a new regional office at Williams Square, a 1.4 million-square-foot office campus in Irving. Caterpillar will occupy multiple floors at Williams Square West Tower, one of the campus’ four buildings, with a projected move-in date of early 2022. The square footage of the newly designed office space has not yet been determined. Bill Brokaw and Karch Schreiner internally represented the landlord, a partnership between Apollo Global Real Estate, Vanderbilt Partners and Hillwood Urban, in the lease negotiations. Ned Franke and Matt Heidelbaugh of Cushman & Wakefield represented Caterpillar.