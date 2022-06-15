REBusinessOnline

Caterpillar to Relocate Global Headquarters from Deerfield, Illinois, to Irving, Texas

IRVING, TEXAS — Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) will relocate its global headquarters from Deerfield, Ill., to Irving. Beginning later this year, the construction and mining equipment manufacturer will begin moving its employees from the metro Chicago area to its existing office within the Dallas-Forth metroplex. According to Fox Business, Caterpillar employs about 107,000 people globally, and about 230 people from the existing headquarters office will transition to Texas. The move comes roughly six weeks after global aerospace and defense contractor Boeing announced a relocation of its global headquarters from Chicago to Northern Virginia.

