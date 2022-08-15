Catholic Charities Opens 135-Unit Affordable Seniors Housing Community in Brooklyn

Pope Francis Apartments of Loreto in Brooklyn totals 135 units.

NEW YORK CITY — Catholic Charities of Brooklyn & Queens has opened the doors on Pope Francis Apartments of Loreto, a 135-unit affordable seniors housing community in the Brownsville neighborhood of Brooklyn. Designed by RKTB Architects, the development replaces a former Catholic church that closed in 2009. The new residence meets Enterprise Green Communities Criteria, a comprehensive green building framework specifically for affordable housing. The design and development team previously completed the adjacent Monsignor Anthony J. Baretta Apartments, which is considered Phase I of a larger set of redevelopment plans.