REBusinessOnline

Catholic Charities Opens 135-Unit Affordable Seniors Housing Community in Brooklyn

Posted on by in Affordable Housing, Development, Massachusetts, Multifamily, Northeast, Seniors Housing

Pope-Francis-Apartments-of-Loreto-Brooklyn

Pope Francis Apartments of Loreto in Brooklyn totals 135 units.

NEW YORK CITY — Catholic Charities of Brooklyn & Queens has opened the doors on Pope Francis Apartments of Loreto, a 135-unit affordable seniors housing community in the Brownsville neighborhood of Brooklyn. Designed by RKTB Architects, the development replaces a former Catholic church that closed in 2009.  The new residence meets Enterprise Green Communities Criteria, a comprehensive green building framework specifically for affordable housing. The design and development team previously completed the adjacent Monsignor Anthony J. Baretta Apartments, which is considered Phase I of a larger set of redevelopment plans.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Aug
17
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2022
Aug
24
InterFace Kansas City Multifamily 2022
Aug
24
InterFace Kansas City Retail 2022
Aug
24
A Marketer, an Operator, and a Senior Walk into a Webinar: Digital Marketing Strategies to Attract Seniors Housing Residents
Aug
25
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2022
Sep
8
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2022
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Retail 2022
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Multifamily 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  