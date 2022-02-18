REBusinessOnline

Caton Commercial Completes Retail Lease-Up of Central Park Place in Naperville, Illinois

Posted on by in Illinois, Leasing Activity, Midwest, Retail

Gia Mia has leased the historic Old Nichols Library that anchors the four-story development.

NAPERVILLE, ILL. — Caton Commercial Real Estate Group has completed the retail lease-up of Central Park Place in downtown Naperville. Pizza chain Gia Mia has leased the historic Old Nichols Library that anchors the four-story residential and retail development. The 4,433-square-foot space features a restored fireplace and a 1,412-square-foot patio. Christina Caton Kitchel and Steve Caton of Caton Commercial negotiated the lease. Beyond the first-floor retail space, Central Park Place is comprised of 17 luxury condos. Other retail tenants at the property include Sweetwaters Coffee & Tea, The NOW Massage and James & Sons Fine Jewelers. Barbara Montes of Caton Commercial oversees the property’s management.

