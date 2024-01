NEW YORK CITY — French skincare company Caudalie Inc. has signed a 14,000-square-foot office lease at 381 Park Avenue South in Midtown Manhattan. Caudalie relocated from 70 W. 36th St. to a full floor at the 17-story, 228,000-square-foot building earlier this month. Jonathan Moss of M&M Retail Luxury Consulting Inc. represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Robert Tunis, Kyle Berlinsky and Joseph Mangiacotti of Colliers represented the landlord, ATCO Properties & Management.