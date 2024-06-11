Tuesday, June 11, 2024
Located in Escondido, Calif., Citrus Strip Center features 27,310 square feet of retail space.
Cavalier Investments Sells Citrus Strip Center Retail Property in Escondido, California for $6.2M

by Amy Works

ESCONDIDO, CALIF. — Cavalier Investments, a Colorado-based investor, has completed the disposition of Citrus Strip Center, a retail property in Escondido, approximately 35 miles north of San Diego. Eiad and Vera H Family Trust acquired the asset for $6.2 million.

Located at 2315-41 E. Valley Parkway, the 27,310-square-foot retail center features 16 suites and two kiosks that are occupied by restaurants, professional services, beauty and fitness retailers, and a laundromat.

Nick Totah of Marcus & Millichap’s San Diego Del Mar office represented the seller and procured the buyer in the deal.

