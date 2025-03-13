Cavalry Real Estate, Crow Holdings Break Ground on 203,488 SF Warehouse in Mesquite, Texas

MESQUITE, TEXAS — A partnership between local developer Cavalry Real Estate Partners and a fund advised by Crow Holdings Capital has broken ground on a 203,488-square-foot warehouse in the eastern Dallas suburb of Mesquite. Known as Mesquite 80 Logistics Center, the building will feature 32-foot clear heights, 130-foot truck court depths and parking for 173 cars and 86 trailers. Dallas-based MYCON General Contractors is leading construction of the project, which is expected to be complete by December.