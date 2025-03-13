Thursday, March 13, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Mesquite-80-Logistics-Center
A formal groundbreaking ceremony for Mesquite 80 Logistics Center in metro Dallas took place on Feb. 25.
DevelopmentIndustrialTexas

Cavalry Real Estate, Crow Holdings Break Ground on 203,488 SF Warehouse in Mesquite, Texas

by Taylor Williams

MESQUITE, TEXAS — A partnership between local developer Cavalry Real Estate Partners and a fund advised by Crow Holdings Capital has broken ground on a 203,488-square-foot warehouse in the eastern Dallas suburb of Mesquite. Known as Mesquite 80 Logistics Center, the building will feature 32-foot clear heights, 130-foot truck court depths  and parking for 173 cars and 86 trailers. Dallas-based MYCON General Contractors is leading construction of the project, which is expected to be complete by December.

You may also like

Reports: Signorelli Co. to Undertake 850,000 SF Retail...

JLL Brokers Sale of 412-Unit Nova Apartments in...

Thorofare Capital Provides $48.3M Acquisition Loan for DFW...

Lee & Associates Negotiates 20,000 SF Industrial Lease...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 265-Unit Self-Storage...

Preiss, FD Stonewater to Break Ground on Two...

Newmark Brokers Sale of 218,648 SF Birch Commerce...

BLT Enterprises Divests of Industrial Building in Los...

Contegra Underway on 933,656 SF Distribution Center at...