Tuesday, July 28, 2026
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Bungalows-Camelback-Phoenix-AZ.jpg
Bungalows on Camelback in Phoenix features 334 one-, two- and three-bedroom built-to-rent residences with 10-foot ceilings, walk-in closets and private turf backyards.
AcquisitionsArizonaBuild-to-RentSingle-Family RentalWestern

Cavan Cos. Sells 334-Unit BTR Community in Phoenix for $112.5M

by Amy Works

PHOENIX — Scottsdale, Ariz.-based Cavan Cos. has completed the $112.5 million sale of Bungalows on Camelback, a 334-unit built-to-rent community at 4747 N. 99th Ave. in Phoenix. A California-based private investor has acquired the property for $336,826 per unit. Mark Forrester, John Cunningham, Charles Steele and Rick Holway of Berkadia Phoenix represented the seller in the transaction.

Completed in 2024, Bungalows on Camelback features 334 one-, two- and there-bedroom single-story rental homes with 10-foot ceilings, walk-in closets and private backyards with turf. Common area amenities include a greenbelt, oversized clubhouse/fitness center, resort-style pool, covered parking and detached garages.

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