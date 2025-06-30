Monday, June 30, 2025
Cavan Cos. developed The Bugalows at San Tan Village in Gilbert, Ariz., in 2021. The property has sold to AEW Capital Management for $66 million.
Cavan Cos. Sells Build-to-Rent Project in Gilbert, Arizona for $66M

by Amy Works

GILBERT, ARIZ. — Cavan Cos. has sold The Bungalows at San Tan Village, a 159-unit build-to-rent (BTR) community in Gilbert to AEW Capital Management. The sales price was $66 million. Cavan Cos. began construction of the property in 2021 and completed it in 2024.

The Bungalows at San Tan Village was 97 percent occupied at the time of closing. The community offers a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom single-story homes, each featuring private backyards and smart home systems. Amenities include a resort-style lap pool and a hot tub, a fitness studio, dog park, walking trail, playground and a resident clubhouse. The Bungalows is Cavan’s branded BTR product. The company has developed communities in Arizona and Nebraska under this name.

