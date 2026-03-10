Tuesday, March 10, 2026
Cavan Cos. to Develop 153-Unit Build-to-Rent Community in Kansas City

by Kristin Harlow

KANSAS CITY, MO. — Cavan Cos. has unveiled plans to develop The Bungalows at Maple Woods, a 153-unit build-to-rent (BTR) community in Kansas City’s Northland corridor. Horizontal construction is expected to begin in June, with vertical construction anticipated six to eight months thereafter. The 16-acre site is located near Maple Woods Community College. The single-story residences will come in one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts with private fenced backyards, garages and access to a community clubhouse and fitness center. Cavan’s expansion into the Kansas City market builds upon its existing presence in Omaha, where the company operates two BTR communities and is in the process of closing on a third location. The Bungalows is its flagship brand.

