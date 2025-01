TUCSON, ARIZ. — Cavender’s, a Texas-based Western clothing store, has acquired a former Walgreen’s building at Oracle Wetmore Shopping Center in Tucson from Tucson Arizona Partners for $3.7 million. Located at 4220 N. Oracle Road, the 14,875-square-foot store will be the first Cavender’s location in the Tucson market. Aaron LaPrise of Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR represented the seller, while Neil Board and Noah Anastassatos of Western Retail Advisors represented the buyer in the deal.