Cawley Breaks Ground on 120,000 SF Parkwood Office Project in Plano

The Parkwood in Plano will total 120,000 square feet of Class A office space. (image courtesy of Gensler)

PLANO, TEXAS — Cawley Partners has broken ground on The Parkwood, a 120,000-square-foot office project that will be located at 3930 N. Dallas Tollway in Plano. Designed by global architecture firm Gensler, the Class A building will serve as the headquarters for First United Mortgage, which will occupy more than 50 percent of the leasable space and open a First United Bank branch on the main floor. Other building features include spacious floor plates, a fitness center and a 4:1000 parking ratio. Ridgemont Construction is the general contractor for the project. Cawley Partners also recently announced plans to develop a 150,000-square-foot office project near Dallas Love Field Airport.

