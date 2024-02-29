Thursday, February 29, 2024
Cawley Brokers Sale of 14-Acre Land Assemblage in Itasca, Illinois

by Kristin Harlow

ITASCA, ILL. — Cawley Commercial Real Estate has brokered the sale of 12 parcels of land totaling 14.2 acres in Itasca for an undisclosed price. Located on Marino Court, the site had long been a coveted location for developers over the past decade, with multiple unsuccessful attempts to secure the parcels. Andrew Maletich of Cawley worked on the deal for 27 months to secure contracts for all the parcels, overseeing the annexation and rezoning of the site into the Village of Itasca. He ultimately brokered the sale of the property, which sold to a large data center company.

