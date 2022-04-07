Cawley Chicago Arranges $2.8M Sale of Office Building Near Chicago’s Fulton Market

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Illinois, Midwest, Office

Advertising agency The Times purchased the building.

CHICAGO — Cawley Chicago has arranged the sale of a 16,350-square-foot office building on the northern border of Chicago’s Fulton Market district for $2.8 million. The two-story brick, steel and timber building is located at 451 N. Racine Ave. Zach Pruitt and Nicholas Schaefer of Cawley represented the seller, an entity doing business as 1005 N California LLC. Marco Federow of MK Asset Management represented the buyer, advertising agency The Times.