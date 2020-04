Cawley Chicago Arranges $4M Sale of 30,000 SF Warehouse in Chicago

CHICAGO — Cawley Chicago has arranged the sale of a 30,000-square-foot, rail-served warehouse in Chicago for $4 million. The facility is located on 10.5 acres at 3710 S. California Ave. Matt Garland, Frank Melchert and Stevan Arandjelovic of Cawley represented the seller, Romar Transportation. A private investor purchased the asset.