Cawley Chicago Arranges Sale of 130,000 SF Manufacturing Facility in Cicero, Illinois

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Illinois, Industrial, Midwest

CICERO, ILL. — Cawley Chicago has arranged the sale of a 130,000-square-foot manufacturing facility in Cicero for an undisclosed price. The property sits on more than three acres at 4620 W. 19th St. Frank Melchert and Matt Garland of Cawley Chicago represented the seller, a private individual who had operated a business at the property for 31 years. Local business and metal fabricator Accurate Perforating Co. was the buyer.