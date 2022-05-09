REBusinessOnline

Cawley Chicago Arranges Sale of 3,600 SF Retail Building in Peru, Illinois

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Illinois, Midwest, Retail

Cannabis dispensary group Stash Holding LLC purchased the property, which was formerly home to Jimmy John’s.

PERU, ILL. — Cawley Chicago has arranged the sale of a 3,600-square-foot retail building located at 1320 38th St. in Peru, about 60 miles north of Peoria. The sales price was undisclosed. Jon Chamlin of Cawley Chicago represented the seller, the Stark family. Kevin Schultz of Newmark represented the buyer, Stash Holding LLC, which is a cannabis dispensary group. Jimmy John’s previously occupied the property.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
May
12
Webinar: Inflation and Rising Interest Rates – Doom or Boom for the Seniors Housing Industry?
Jun
2
InterFace Active Adult 2022
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Multifamily 2022
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Retail 2022
Jun
20
InterFace Southern California Desert Commercial Real Estate Conference


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  