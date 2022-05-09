Cawley Chicago Arranges Sale of 3,600 SF Retail Building in Peru, Illinois

PERU, ILL. — Cawley Chicago has arranged the sale of a 3,600-square-foot retail building located at 1320 38th St. in Peru, about 60 miles north of Peoria. The sales price was undisclosed. Jon Chamlin of Cawley Chicago represented the seller, the Stark family. Kevin Schultz of Newmark represented the buyer, Stash Holding LLC, which is a cannabis dispensary group. Jimmy John’s previously occupied the property.