Cawley Chicago Arranges Sale of 52-Acre Truck Terminal in Peru, Illinois

PERU, ILL. — Cawley Chicago has arranged the sale of a 52-acre truck terminal property in Peru, a city in Central Illinois. The sales price was undisclosed. Located at 5005 Plank Road, the property consists of 27 acres of heavy-duty parking, a terminal building with 146 docks, 10,000 square feet of office space and a 9,600-square-foot mechanic’s shop with six drive-through bays. Originally developed by Consolidated Freight, the asset has been in continuous operation by various less-than-truckload (LTL) companies. LTL is a ground transportation method that consolidates multiple shippers’ freight onto single semi-trucks. Jon Chamlin, Joshua Hearne and Reinier Pranger of Cawley Chicago brokered the sale, further details of which were not provided.