Cawley Chicago Arranges Sale of Former Gymnastics Facility in Naperville, Illinois

NAPERVILLE, ILL. — Cawley Chicago has arranged the sale of a 34,984-square-foot warehouse in Naperville that formerly housed Naperville Gymnastics. The sales price was undisclosed. Located at 800 Enterprise Court, the property sits on 7.5 acres and features a clear height of 18 feet, two interior docks and 12,500 square feet of office space. Jack Brennan and Daniel Cawley of Cawley represented the private seller. Jeff Provenza of Darwin Realty represented the buyer, which plans to renovate the facility and improve the land to use for its construction equipment rental business.