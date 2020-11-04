Cawley Chicago Brokers Sale of 18,000 SF Warehouse in Chicago

Taylor Excavating & Construction Inc. purchased the property from SES Equipment Services.

CHICAGO — Cawley Chicago has brokered the sale of an 18,000-square-foot warehouse located at 3228 S. Wood St. in Chicago for an undisclosed price. Situated near I-55 between Pilsen and the stockyards corridors, the facility sits on 1.5 acres. The property also includes office space and a securely fenced lot. Frank Melchert and Stevan Arandjelovic of Cawley represented the seller, SES Equipment Services, and procured the buyer, Taylor Excavating & Construction Inc.