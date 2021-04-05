Cawley Chicago Brokers Sale of 25,229 SF Office Building in Lincolnshire, Illinois

Relevant Radio purchased the building, which is located at 680 Barclay Blvd.

LINCOLNSHIRE, ILL. — Cawley Chicago has brokered the sale of a 25,229-square-foot office building located at 680 Barclay Blvd. in Lincolnshire for an undisclosed price. Rawly Lantz and Justin Harris of Cawley represented the buyer, Relevant Radio, which opted to move the company’s headquarters closer to its local radio operations. Mason Hezner of Brown Commercial represented the undisclosed seller. Based in Green Bay, Wisconsin, Relevant Radio is a religious radio network.