Cawley Chicago Brokers Sale of 45,000 SF Medical Office Building in Justice, Illinois

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Healthcare, Illinois, Midwest

Willow Springs Surgery Center anchors the two-story facility.

JUSTICE, ILL. — Cawley Chicago has brokered the sale of a 45,000-square-foot medical office building in Justice, a southern suburb of Chicago. The sales price was undisclosed. Willow Springs Surgery Center anchors the two-story facility, which is located at 9050 W. 81st St. Rawly Lantz and Justin Harris of Cawley Chicago represented the seller, First Step Holdings, and will retain the leasing assignment moving forward. A private local investor was the buyer.