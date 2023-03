CRYSTAL LAKE, ILL. — Cawley Chicago has brokered the sale of a multi-tenant industrial property in Crystal Lake, about 50 miles northwest of Chicago. The sales price was undisclosed. Built in 1960, the facility at 7510 Virginia Road features outdoor storage, ample parking and a warehouse showroom. David Conroy and Joe Shapiro of Cawley Chicago represented the seller, while Logan Krutsch of Fuhler Properties represented the buyer.