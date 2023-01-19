REBusinessOnline

Cawley Chicago Brokers Sale of 49,418 SF Office Building in Tinley Park, Illinois Slated for Industrial Use

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Illinois, Industrial, Midwest

A laboratory group purchased the building at 18410 Crossing Drive.

TINLEY PARK, ILL. — Cawley Chicago has brokered the sale of a 49,418-square-foot office building in the Chicago suburb of Tinley Park for an undisclosed price. Rawly Lantz and Justin Harris of Cawley Chicago represented the seller, a private local investor, and marketed the property for industrial reuse. The single-story property, built in 2001 and located at 18410 Crossing Drive, features 218 parking spaces and a clear height of 18 feet. Ted Gates of CBRE represented the buyer, a multi-national laboratory group.

