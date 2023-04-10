Monday, April 10, 2023
Cawley Chicago Brokers Sale of Assemblage of Properties in Peru, Illinois

by Kristin Harlow

PERU, ILL. — Cawley Chicago has brokered the sale of the property formerly housing Raccuglia Law Offices and an assemblage of properties in Peru, about 100 miles southwest of Chicago. The sales price and buyer were not disclosed. The Raccuglia family hired Cawley Chicago’s Jon Chamlin to liquidate the real estate portfolio of their late father, attorney Anthony Raccuglia. Included in the sale was a development site on the corner of Rock and Maple drives that consists of 0.67 acres of commercial land. The law office, constructed in 1968, will remain the local offices of Meyers Flowers Bruno McFedron & Herrmann.

