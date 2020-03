Cawley Chicago Negotiates $1.7M Sale of Office Building in Naperville, Illinois

NAPERVILLE, ILL. — Cawley Chicago has negotiated the sale of a 7,800-square-foot office building in Naperville for $1.7 million. The standalone property is located at 651 Amersale Drive. Ryan Freed of Cawley represented the seller, American Sale. Leibel Moscowitz of Vandon Forbes represented the buyer, Chabad of Naperville.