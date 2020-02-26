Cawley Chicago Negotiates $4.6M Sale of Office Building in Oak Brook, Illinois

The 70,497-square-foot building is situated near Oak Brook Mall.

OAK BROOK, ILL. — Cawley Chicago has negotiated the sale of a 70,497-square-foot office building in Oak Brook for $4.6 million. Built in 1978, the three-story property is located at 915 Harger Road near Oak Brook Mall. Amenities include a conference facility and kitchen area. Building renovations are currently underway. Tony Russo and Ryan Freed of Cawley Chicago represented the buyer, KMMRD Enterprises. Jane Stroebeck of Stroebeck Real Estate represented the seller, 915 Harger LLC. Russo and Freed will serve as the leasing representatives and Cawley Chicago Management will manage the property on behalf of the new ownership.