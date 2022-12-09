Cawley Chicago Negotiates Sale of 110,000 SF Lumber Yard in Rochelle, Illinois

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Illinois, Industrial, Midwest

ROCHELLE, ILL. — Cawley Chicago has negotiated the sale of a 110,000-square-foot lumber yard in Rochelle, about 25 miles south of Rockford. The sales price was undisclosed. The property at 147 Second Ave. features a one-story manufacturing and warehouse facility, which was built in 2003. Jon Chamlin of Cawley Chicago represented the seller, Monty Enoch, proprietor of Cedar Siding Inc. The buyer, Wisconsin-based Dumke Associates, has retained Chamlin as the leasing agent. Dumke plans to renovate the property and begin lease-up in the first quarter of 2023.