Cawley Chicago Negotiates Sale of 129,800 SF Industrial Facility in Woodstock, Illinois

by Kristin Harlow

WOODSTOCK, ILL. — Cawley Chicago has negotiated the sale of a 129,800-square-foot industrial facility at 1005 Courtaulds Drive in Woodstock, about 45 miles northwest of Chicago. The sales price was undisclosed. Built in 1995, the property features rail access and has undergone production and manufacturing improvements. David Conroy, Joe Shapiro and Tim Gallagher of Cawley Chicago represented the buyer, while Kenneth Franzese and John Cassidy of Lee & Associates represented the seller. Further terms of the transaction were not provided.

