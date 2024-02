GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. — Cawley Commercial Real Estate is expanding its footprint to Michigan with the opening of a new office in Grand Rapids. Commerce CRE, a Cawley Company, will be led by Frank Melchert, managing broker and principal of Cawley. The firm’s offices are now located in Chicago, Oakbrook Terrace and Grand Rapids. Cawley provides brokerage and property management services.