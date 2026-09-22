Cawley CRE Arranges Sale of 340,000 SF Industrial Property in Plainfield, Illinois

PLAINFIELD, ILL. — Cawley Commercial Real Estate has arranged the sale of a 340,000-square-foot industrial property on 42 acres in Plainfield. Cawley CRE represented the seller in the transaction, with Joshua Hearne leading the assignment. Tower Real Estate Development and RAK Realty Group acquired the property through a joint venture. They plan to reposition the asset from a Class C property to a Class A property. The site is the first industrial facility positioned at the entrance of the new 143rd Street corridor extension, providing direct access to I-55. It also offers access to a former direct CN rail spur and proximity to BNSF rail.

Improvements, managed by Redwood Construction Group, will include a complete building reskin with a new precast façade, new mechanical systems, update sprinkler systems, new office build-outs, new dock levelers and doors and conversion to a cross-dock configuration. The south portion of the site and building perimeter truck court lanes will be newly paved, while the existing truck court will remain, with capacity for more than 200 truck stalls or equipment storage.