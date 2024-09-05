Cawley CRE Brokers 140-Acre Land Sale for $1B Freezer Cooler Facility in Belvidere, Illinois

BELVIDERE, ILL. — Cawley Commercial Real Estate (Cawley CRE) has brokered the sale of 140 acres in Belvidere, about 13 miles east of Rockford. A Fortune 5 company purchased the site with plans to build a 1.2 million-square-foot freezer cooler facility. Project costs are estimated at $1 billion. The project will include more than 1,000 trailer stalls as well as automation technology and will support the delivery of fresh and frozen food products across the Midwest. Completion is slated for 2027. David Conroy of Cawley CRE brokered the transaction.